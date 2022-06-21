UrduPoint.com

OMG Officers Call On Acting Governor

Sumaira FH Published June 21, 2022 | 07:49 PM

OMG Officers call on Acting Governor

A delegation of officers belonging to Office Management Group (OMG) of 49th Common Group Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of officers belonging to Office Management Group (OMG) of 49th Common Group Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

The delegation who was on a study tour also visited Governor House Peshawar.

On the occasion, the delegation was briefed about role of KP Governor and its constitutional responsibilities.

Addressing the delegation, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that bureaucracy is important part of government machinery and officers should dispose of their responsibilities without any pressure abiding by the principles of merit and justice.

He expressed well wishes to new officers and said that they should work for the best interest of the country and welfare of its people.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Governor Government Best Merit Packaging Limited

Recent Stories

White House announces near-total US ban on landmin ..

White House announces near-total US ban on landmines use

1 minute ago
 RWMC cleanliness operation continues despite rain

RWMC cleanliness operation continues despite rain

1 minute ago
 Govt to provide relief to masses: Abid Sher Ali

Govt to provide relief to masses: Abid Sher Ali

1 minute ago
 Two hardcore criminals held

Two hardcore criminals held

6 minutes ago
 RCCI appreciates fixed tax regime for small trader ..

RCCI appreciates fixed tax regime for small traders

6 minutes ago
 Amendments in National Accountability Act same as ..

Amendments in National Accountability Act same as proposed by PTI: Azam Nazeer

6 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.