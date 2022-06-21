OMG Officers call on Acting Governor

A delegation of officers belonging to Office Management Group (OMG) of 49th Common Group Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jun, 2022 ) :A delegation of officers belonging to Office Management Group (OMG) of 49th Common Group Tuesday called on Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Acting Governor, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani.

The delegation who was on a study tour also visited Governor House Peshawar.

On the occasion, the delegation was briefed about role of KP Governor and its constitutional responsibilities.

Addressing the delegation, Mushtaq Ahmad Ghani said that bureaucracy is important part of government machinery and officers should dispose of their responsibilities without any pressure abiding by the principles of merit and justice.

He expressed well wishes to new officers and said that they should work for the best interest of the country and welfare of its people.