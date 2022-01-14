UrduPoint.com

Omicron 91% Less Likely To Cause Death In Infected Patients

Umer Jamshaid Published January 14, 2022 | 12:20 AM

Omicron 91% less likely to cause death In infected patients

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Omicron variant is significantly less severe than other strains of COVID-19, according to a report from the US Centres for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC).

The risk of hospitalisation from Omicron was half compared to the risk from the Delta variant, Daily Mail reported.

Among people hospitalised, they were 75 per cent less likely to require intensive care, and even the rate of mortality was 91 per cent lower than that of Delta. While it has long been known by health officials and experts alike that the Omicron variant is not as deadly as its predecessor, it has led to some deaths in the UK, Australia, the US, and India.

Currently, the US is averaging 750,515 new cases every day, the second highest daily total recorded yet in the pandemic -- only trailing Tuesday's total - with 1,716 deaths being attributed to the virus each day.

While the variant has caused cases to triple to record numbers in recent weeks, deaths have not moved at a similar rate.

And the recent 10 per cent uptick in Covid deaths in the US is actually being caused by the Delta variant, not the highly prevalent Omicron strain, CDC chief Rochelle Walensky was quoted as saying.

The CDC data also estimates that 98 per cent of active Covid cases in the US are of the Omicron variant.

The Delta variant, which dominated the latter half of 2021, is now relegated to only around two percent of cases, the report said.

If the variant spreads rapidly, and is unlikely to cause death, it could quickly burn through the population and begin to recede.

Experts and health officials are hopeful that the recent surge caused by the variant is showing signs of burning out, as it could run out of people to infect in the coming weeks, the report said.

Related Topics

India Australia United Kingdom From

Recent Stories

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With ..

Germany's Scholz Calls Western Security Talks With Russia Difficult But Necessar ..

41 minutes ago
 Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacanc ..

Chief Minister approves recruitment for 804 vacancies in S&GAD Deptt

41 minutes ago
 Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China f ..

Prime Minister to undertake 3-day visit to China from Feb 3

41 minutes ago
 US Unemployment Claims Up 2nd Week in Row - Labor ..

US Unemployment Claims Up 2nd Week in Row - Labor Dept.

41 minutes ago
 NASA Says 2021 Tied as Sixth-Warmest Year on Recor ..

NASA Says 2021 Tied as Sixth-Warmest Year on Record

42 minutes ago
 Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Rus ..

Passenger Flights From Almaty Airport Resume - Russian Foreign Ministry

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.