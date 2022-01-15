UrduPoint.com

Omicron: CAA Bans Inflight Meal From Jan 17

Muhammad Irfan Published January 15, 2022 | 04:35 PM

Omicron: CAA bans inflight meal from Jan 17

Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday banned serving the inflight meal in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to stem the spread of Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus, from January 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday banned serving the inflight meal in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to stem the spread of Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus, from January 17.

"Amid rising Omicron cases across the country, the NCOC bans serving meals/snacks onboard domestic flights and public transport effective from January 17," the authority said on its Twitter handle.

