Omicron: CAA bans inflight meal from Jan 17

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Jan, 2022 ) :Civil Aviation Authority (CAA) on Saturday banned serving the inflight meal in line with the directives of the National Command and Operation Centre (NCOC) to stem the spread of Omicron, a new variant of coronavirus, from January 17.

"Amid rising Omicron cases across the country, the NCOC bans serving meals/snacks onboard domestic flights and public transport effective from January 17," the authority said on its Twitter handle.