UrduPoint.com

Omicron Cases Increase To 64 In KP

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 03:10 PM

Omicron cases increase to 64 in KP

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :The Omicron variant is spreading fast in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa as it has infected around 64 people across the province.

According to the health department's spokesperson, 12 more omicron variant cases were detected in the province including six from Peshawar.

Similarly, two cases were reported from Mardan and one case each from Khyber, Malakand, Nowshera and Haripur districts.

He said that 12 omicron variant-infected people include seven women and five men.

He said elaborate arrangements had been made to stop the spread of corona cases and contact tracing was continuing in an effective manner.

It says that the authorities concerned were fully geared up and surveillance teams were operating in affected areas.

People have also been advised to strictly follow SOPs issued by the provincial government to contain the spread of the pandemic.

Related Topics

Peshawar Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Mardan Nowshera Haripur Malakand Women National University From Government

Recent Stories

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line ma ..

Gerry’s dnata expands offering; launches line maintenance services in Pakistan

4 minutes ago
 India reports 264,202 new COVID-19 cases, tally ri ..

India reports 264,202 new COVID-19 cases, tally rises to 36,582,129

5 minutes ago
 Three more cases of dengue reported in Punjab

Three more cases of dengue reported in Punjab

5 minutes ago
 One killed, three students on road

One killed, three students on road

5 minutes ago
 Russia Considers Counterproductive to Guess What U ..

Russia Considers Counterproductive to Guess What US Reaction to Security Proposa ..

5 minutes ago
 Russia Includes Two Allies of Navalny in List of T ..

Russia Includes Two Allies of Navalny in List of Terrorists, Extremists

30 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.