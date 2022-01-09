Omicron cases increase to 8 in KP: Health Official

(@FahadShabbir)

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Jan, 2022 ) :The number of Omicron cases in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa has risen to eight, an official of the health department Khyber Pakhtunkhwa confirmed here Sunday.

Giving detail about the increase of Omicron cases, he said, 6 cases of Omicron confirmed in provincial capital Peshawar while one each case reported in Mardan and Charsadda.

Among those infected with the Omicron are two women, the official of the health department said. He also warned the people to follow the SOPs issued by the provincial government.