Omicron not lethal like Delta, but new variant is growing exponentially: Experts warned

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jan, 2022 ) :Eligible citizens should take the Covid-19 booster dose to increase their immunity level as Omicron coronavirus variant is not lethal than previous Delta strain but it remains a "dangerous virus", particularly for those who are unvaccinated yet, health experts warned on Sunday.

Talking to a private news channel, Health expert Dr Faisal Mehmood urged the people, both fully vaccinated and yet to be vaccinated, to adhere to the standard operating procedure strictly to curb the spread of Covid-19.

He said that spike in infections is being driven by the Omicron variant, which is rapidly replacing Delta in almost all other countries, adding, there is no need for people to panic but there is a definite need for everybody to follow Covid appropriate behaviour.

"The vaccine is our best defence against this virus and our phenomenal vaccine campaign would saved thousands of lives", he added.

Replying a question, he said health authorities were taking strict measure to implement the mandatory vaccination in order to prevent the threat posed by the Omicron variant of coronavirus.

He also asked citizens to adopt safety measures to avoid Covid-19 and follow the standard operating procedures issued by the government to maintain social distancing.

Another health expert Dr Faisal Masood added that vaccines are protecting everyone and it is important for elderly to get inoculated.

Dr said Pakistan's data on vaccination shows that the infection rate of the disease in immunized people is way less than those not vaccinated.

Omicron is already dominant in Australia, India, Russia, South Africa and the United Kingdom, he said, adding, In Pakistan the overall cases of coronavirus are increasing and vaccine is only best tool to protect ourselves against Omicron.