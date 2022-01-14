UrduPoint.com

Omicron Variant Can Have Lethal Affect On Unvaccinated People: Dr Ata

Faizan Hashmi Published January 14, 2022 | 10:20 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Jan, 2022 ) :Chairman of Pakistan Science and Technology Task Force, Prof Dr Ata ur Rehman on Friday warned that Omicron variant could have lethal affect on unvaccinated people.

In an interview with a news channel program, he said unvaccinated population should immediately approach to any medical center for COVID vaccination.

He said that there is need to take serious measures for Karachi areas because Omicron variant is spreading fast there.

In reply to a question about treatment for new virus hitting the people around the world, he said World Health Organizations could provide guidance in that regard.

He appealed the general public to adopt precautionary measures and standard operating procedures given by the government for protecting the people from corona virus.

