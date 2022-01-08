Omicron variant spreading in the country at a great pace; says health official

(@FahadShabbir)

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Health Dr Nosheen Hamid on Friday said we have to be fully alert and prepared for any emergent situation in coming days, as fifth wave of Covid-19, driven by Omicron variant, is spreading in the country at a fast pace.

Talking to ptv news regarding Omicron cases, the senior health official said that the positivity ratio in Karachi was high and it was also increasing overnight. In Lahore ratio of positive cases were 4%. However, this is critical situation, she added.

Talking about the importance of vaccination, health secretary stated that 80% hospitalized people were those who did not get vaccination against the deadly virus.

Hamid said the only way to avoid the spread of the fifth wave of coronavirus was to get vaccinated, wear masks and keep social distancing.

She urged the people to get vaccinated with both the doses along with the booster after completion of six months.

She said that government had established a Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to enhance the country's capacity in the field of national public health initiatives.

Talking about Sehet Card programme, the health secretary said provision of Sehat Cards is a historic step, through this programme each family to avail medical treatment up to Rs 1 million a year. She said that we are spreading this facility to all the divisions for the welfare of the masses.

Hamid said that government was focusing on Primary healthcare facilities and also introducing reforms to ensure better and quality healthcare. Nursing schools were being converted into colleges to address the shortage of staff, added that Pakistan Nursing Council was being re-organized for which bill was passed from the National Assembly and now it will be passed from Senate, she concluded.