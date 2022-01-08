UrduPoint.com

Omicron Variant Spreading In The Country At A Great Pace; Says Health Official

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published January 08, 2022 | 01:10 AM

Omicron variant spreading in the country at a great pace; says health official

ISLAMABAD, Jan 7 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jan, 2022 ) :Parliamentary Secretary on Health Dr Nosheen Hamid on Friday said we have to be fully alert and prepared for any emergent situation in coming days, as fifth wave of Covid-19, driven by Omicron variant, is spreading in the country at a fast pace.

Talking to ptv news regarding Omicron cases, the senior health official said that the positivity ratio in Karachi was high and it was also increasing overnight. In Lahore ratio of positive cases were 4%. However, this is critical situation, she added.

Talking about the importance of vaccination, health secretary stated that 80% hospitalized people were those who did not get vaccination against the deadly virus.

Hamid said the only way to avoid the spread of the fifth wave of coronavirus was to get vaccinated, wear masks and keep social distancing.

She urged the people to get vaccinated with both the doses along with the booster after completion of six months.

She said that government had established a Centre for Disease Control (CDC) to enhance the country's capacity in the field of national public health initiatives.

Talking about Sehet Card programme, the health secretary said provision of Sehat Cards is a historic step, through this programme each family to avail medical treatment up to Rs 1 million a year. She said that we are spreading this facility to all the divisions for the welfare of the masses.

Hamid said that government was focusing on Primary healthcare facilities and also introducing reforms to ensure better and quality healthcare. Nursing schools were being converted into colleges to address the shortage of staff, added that Pakistan Nursing Council was being re-organized for which bill was passed from the National Assembly and now it will be passed from Senate, she concluded.

Related Topics

Karachi Pakistan Lahore National Assembly Senate Shortage Alert National University Family All From Government Pace (Pakistan) Limited Million PTV Coronavirus

Recent Stories

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximu ..

US December Job Gains Underwhelm But Fed's 'Maximum Employment' Goal Reached - L ..

33 minutes ago
 Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthe ..

Blinken Says NATO's Defense Posture Must Strengthen Further if Russia Does Not D ..

33 minutes ago
 Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

Inflation an int'l phenomenon: Hammad Azhar

33 minutes ago
 US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Insti ..

US Ready to Reconfirm to Russia Readiness to Institute Risk-Reduction Measures - ..

33 minutes ago
 Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That N ..

Blinken Says Moscow Driving False Narrative That NATO Threatens Russia

33 minutes ago
 NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges ..

NATO Concerned Over Situation in Kazakhstan, Urges for End to Violence - Stolten ..

46 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.