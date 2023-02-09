ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The lack of representation from the National Highway Authority (NHA) at the first two-day international conference on "Road Safety for Parliamentarians" has sparked concerns due to the critical role of the NHA in maintaining road safety.

Talking to APP an official of the NHA said that the authority was responsible for the maintenance of roads and should have been included in the conference.

He stated that the NHA plays a critical role in ensuring that roads are safe for the public and should have been given the opportunity to share its expertise with parliamentarians from around the world.

The organizer of the conference Muhammad Naeem Murtaza told that the road safety experts aim to sensitize the legislators on the five pillars of road safety recognized by the United Nations in accordance with the resolution passed by the United Nations on Improving Global Road Safety, including the latest research and innovations in road safety, best practices and lessons learned from around the world, and the role of international organizations and governments in promoting road safety.

He informed that Assistant Professor at the National University of Science and Technology Dr. Kamran Ahmed, a road auditor who worked for the NHA has been invited.

He said that an expert who has been auditing the roads of NHA could speak on behalf of the authority.

With the omission of NHA, it remains to be seen that what impact this will have on future discussions on road safety and the role of the NHA in addressing this important issue.

