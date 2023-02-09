UrduPoint.com

Omission Of NHA From Int'l Road Safety Conference Sparks Concerns

Faizan Hashmi Published February 09, 2023 | 12:50 PM

Omission of NHA from Int'l Road safety conference sparks concerns

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 9th Feb, 2023 ) :The lack of representation from the National Highway Authority (NHA) at the first two-day international conference on "Road Safety for Parliamentarians" has sparked concerns due to the critical role of the NHA in maintaining road safety.

Talking to APP an official of the NHA said that the authority was responsible for the maintenance of roads and should have been included in the conference.

He stated that the NHA plays a critical role in ensuring that roads are safe for the public and should have been given the opportunity to share its expertise with parliamentarians from around the world.

The organizer of the conference Muhammad Naeem Murtaza told that the road safety experts aim to sensitize the legislators on the five pillars of road safety recognized by the United Nations in accordance with the resolution passed by the United Nations on Improving Global Road Safety, including the latest research and innovations in road safety, best practices and lessons learned from around the world, and the role of international organizations and governments in promoting road safety.

He informed that Assistant Professor at the National University of Science and Technology Dr. Kamran Ahmed, a road auditor who worked for the NHA has been invited.

He said that an expert who has been auditing the roads of NHA could speak on behalf of the authority.

With the omission of NHA, it remains to be seen that what impact this will have on future discussions on road safety and the role of the NHA in addressing this important issue.

/395/Soh-Asn

Related Topics

Resolution World Technology United Nations Road NHA National University From Share Best

Recent Stories

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karac ..

Pakistan Navy's Exercise AMAN-23 to start in Karachi tomorrow

1 hour ago
 UAE supports second phase of water supply projects ..

UAE supports second phase of water supply projects in Sinjar, Iraq

1 hour ago
 Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to ..

Death toll from Turkiye-Syria earthquakes rises to 15,000

2 hours ago
 RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-t ..

RAK Fine Arts Festival showcases array of nature-themed local and international ..

3 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 9 February 2023

3 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 9th February 2023

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.