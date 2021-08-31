ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st Aug, 2021 ) :Omni Group's head Khawaja Anwar Majeed and his son Khawaja Abdul Ghani Majeed on Tuesday approached the Islamabad High Court (IHC) to obtain pre-arrest bail in a NAB case.

The petitioners including Mustafa Zulqernain had adopted the stance that they had received a call up notice from National Accountability Bureau (NAB).

The bureau had summoned them on September 3, adding that there was risk of their arrest on appearance before it.

The petition prayed the court to stop NAB from arresting them and grant them pre-arrest bail. It may be mentioned here that the NAB had summoned the three accused in case pertaining to receiving loans on the name of front companies of Omni Group.