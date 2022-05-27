On 11th day of road checking campaign of Sindh Excise Deptt , more than 31,000 vehicles checked

A road checking campaign to nab the tax defaulting vehicles was in full swing across the province and on the end of eleventh day till Friday, a total of 31156 vehicles were checked across the province

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th May, 2022 ) :A road checking campaign to nab the tax defaulting vehicles was in full swing across the province and on the end of eleventh day till Friday, a total of 31156 vehicles were checked across the province.

According to details, 8994 vehicles were checked in Karachi, 8939 in Hyderabad and 3220 in Sukkur, while 4352 vehicles were checked in Larkana, 3634 in Mirpurkhas and 1917 in Shaheed Benazirabad.

During the road checking campaign, so far 2036 vehicles have been impounded for various reasons while till the eleventh day of the road checking campaign the documents of 2714 vehicles have also been seized.

A total tax of Rs. Rs. 3 crore 37 lac and 48 thousands was collected on 11th day of road checking campaign.

Mukesh Kumar Chawla, Provincial Minister for Excise,Taxation and Narcotics Control Department said that the provincial minister ET & NC Department the campaign to collect tax from tax defaulting vehicle owners will continue till June 3.

He requested the tax defaulters to visit the Excise Department's website www.excise.gos.pk for details of their taxes.