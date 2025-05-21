- Home
On 74th Anniversary Diplomatic Ties, President Lauds China’s Role In Pakistan’s Socio-economic Development
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 21, 2025 | 06:40 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st May, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Wednesday extended heartfelt congratulations to the governments and peoples of Pakistan and China as two countries observe the 74th anniversary of the establishment of their diplomatic relations.
The president, in his message on the anniversary of bilateral diplomatic relations, said that Pakistan highly valued its historic and time-tested relationship with China, adding that ties with China remained a cornerstone of Pakistan’s foreign policy.
He said that over the past seven decades, bilateral relations between the two brotherly nations had grown from strength to strength, evolving into a comprehensive strategic cooperative partnership.
Describing Pakistan and China as "iron brothers" bound by an all-weather friendship, he said, “Pakistan is a staunch supporter of the ‘One China’ policy and will continue to stand firmly with China on its core national interests."
The president expressed gratitude to the government and people of China for consistently supporting Pakistan in times of need.
He lauded China’s vital role in Pakistan’s economic and social development, as well as in strengthening Pakistan’s defence sector.
Highlighting the China-Pakistan Economic Corridor (CPEC) as a shining example of bilateral cooperation, the president noted that CPEC had positively impacted Pakistan’s economy, infrastructure, and energy sector.
“Pakistan-China relations are anchored in mutual trust, respect, and goodwill, and both countries remain committed to promoting regional peace, stability, shared prosperity, and enhanced connectivity,” President Secretariat Press Wing, in a press release, quoted the president as saying.
He reiterated Pakistan’s desire to further deepen bilateral ties in the areas of economy, technology, defence, education, and trade besides reaffirming his resolve to broaden and strengthen these relations in the future.
President Zardari also extended his best wishes to the people and leadership of China on this occasion.
