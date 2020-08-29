On Ashura, President urges countrymen to strive for national development, shun differences

(@FahadShabbir)

President Dr Arif Alvi urged countrymen to strive for national progress and prosperity while shunning mutual differences, sectarian biases, and faith-based hate, in light of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)'s teachings

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Aug, 2020 ) :President Dr Arif Alvi urged countrymen to strive for national progress and prosperity while shunning mutual differences, sectarian biases, and faith-based hate, in light of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A)'s teachings.

In his message on the occasion of Ashura, the president said that since the beginning, Allah bestowed special status to the 10th of Moharram-ul-Haram. Many of the remarkable historic incidents had taken place on this day, be it the acceptance of Holy Prophet Adam's apology, safe arrival of Hazrat Noah's ark at Mount Jodi, turning of Namrood's fire into coolness for Hazrat Ibrahim (A.S) and the martyrdom of Hazrat Umar (R.A).

The president said that the martyrdom of Hazrat Imam Hussain (R.A) and his companions had eternally enriched the significance of 10th of Moharram in the Islamic history. The sacrifice of Imam Hussain gave Muslims a lesson that one should not evade even sacrificing his life while fighting against the evil forces.

He said the martyrdom of Imam Hussain (R.A) was in fact the victory of truth, and symbol of steadfastness against oppression and a glorious example of sacrifice.

He said Moharram-ul-Haram instilled a passion which made the followers cope with any ordeal.

The president said the Pakistani nation had shown exemplary discipline during its fights against coronavirus. As the pandemic is not yet over, we must still show further precaution, he advised.

He hoped that the people would adhere to anti-COVID 19 SOPs during the Ashura rituals in light of the guidelines issued after consultation with the religious scholars.

The president urged the countrymen to make a pledge to take every step for victory of truth, promotion of justice, adherence to Islamic values, and for national progress and prosperity.

He prayed to Allah Almighty to turn the new Islamic year as year of development and prosperity for Pakistan.

