On Ashura, Prime Minister Urges Countrymen To Side With Truth, Foil Falsehood

Faizan Hashmi 1 minute ago Thu 19th August 2021 | 12:29 AM

On Ashura, Prime Minister urges countrymen to side with truth, foil falsehood

Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the countrymen to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by supporting the truth and justice, besides thwarting every wicked tactic of the falsehood

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2021 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan urged the countrymen to pay tribute to Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA) by supporting the truth and justice, besides thwarting every wicked tactic of the falsehood.

The Prime Minister, in his message to the nation on Yaum-e-Ashur, said through his practice, Iman Hussain (RA) had proved that one should always side with the truth and never hesitate to sacrifice his life for the cause.

He said Imam Hussain (RA), along with his companions were martyred after they refused to accept the aggression of Yazid. Imam Hussain preferred martyrdom to bowing before the tyranny, he added.

The Prime Minister said Yaum-e-Ashur had been a day of significance even before advent of islam but its importance increased manifold owing to the sacrifice of Hazrat Imam Hussain (RA).

He said the martyrdom of Imam Hussain was a tragedy which had been saddening the Muslims despite passage of centuries.

Prime Minister Imran said Iman Hussain (RA) had become a symbol of force against falsehood besides becoming a source of strength for all the movements fighting against tyranny in the times to come.

He said the battle between the truth and falsehood persisted forever and would also continue in the future, but "every time, we should support the truth and justice." The Prime Minister urged the countrymen not to desist from sacrificing the life for the supremacy of the principles for what Imam Hussain sacrificed his life.

He said through his sacrifice, Imam Hussain gave a message that the truth would always prevail despite suppressing efforts but the falsehood was destined to face annihilate.

The Prime Minister prayed to Allah Almighty to revive in ourselves Imam Hussain's spirit of martyrdom, sacrifice and truth so that we should be ready to render every sacrifice for the supremacy of country and nation.

He also advised the countrymen to ensure the implementation of the anti-COVID-19 SOPs for the country's protection against the pandemic.

