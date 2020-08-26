UrduPoint.com
On Assurance Of Shibli Faraz, Journalist Community Withdraws Protest Call

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Wed 26th August 2020 | 12:00 AM

On assurance of Shibli Faraz, journalist community withdraws protest call

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Aug, 2020 ) :Following the intervention and assurance of Minister for Information and Broadcasting Senator Shibli Faraz, the journalist community on Tuesday withdrew its protest call.

A delegation of journalists in a meeting with Senator Shibli Faraz announced to withdraw the call for protest outside Parliament House tomorrow.

The Minister assured the delegation of solution of their problems.

The delegation consisted of President National Press Club Shakeel Anjum, Secretary Anwar Raza and Chairman PFUJ Afzal Butt.

Director PID Asim Kachchi and other senior officials of the Ministry of Information and Broadcasting were also present in the meeting.

The Information Minister congratulated President Shakeel Anjum, Secretary Anwar Raza and all the newly elected members of the National Press Club.

The Minister said that Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) government fully believed in the fundamental constitutional right to freedom of expression.

"We will continue to provide all possible facilities for the promotion of independent and responsible journalism".

Shibli Faraz said that misunderstandings have to be removed, and the solution lied in dialogue and mutual understanding.

He said as Information Minister, it was his responsibility to act as a bridge between the media and the government.

