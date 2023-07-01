On-Call Duty Officer visits control room to check security, relief activities in distt

DIR LOWER, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Jul, 2023 ) :The on-call duty officer of Rescue-1122 Malik Fawad on Saturday visited the control room and checked the overall security and relief activities in the district.

On-call duty officer Malik Fawad during his visit to the control room and stations on the instructions of the District Emergency Officer (DEO) of Rescue 1122 Abrar Ali checked the equipment and medicines and directed the rescue personnel to be alert 24/7 to deal with any untoward situation.

He remained there in the control room for some time and checked the attendance, uniform, and discipline of the Rescue 1122 personnel on duty and hailed their dedication to serving the people.

It is worth mentioning here that the control room round the clock provided emergency services on-call duty during the Eid-ul-Azha holidays.