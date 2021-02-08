On-campus exams underway at SU

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Feb, 2021 ) :The phase wise physical semester examinations have begun from Monday at the University of Sindh Jamshoro under strict implementation on SOPs against COVID-19 after a long span of almost a year.

In the first phase, hundreds of students of all batches of final year studying in different departments appeared in the examination centres by maintaining social distancing in the exams centers.

The Vice Chancellor Prof. Dr. Muhammad Siddique Kalhoro along with dean faculty of natural sciences Prof.

Dr. Abdul Rasool Abbasi, Director Students' Affairs and other officials visited various departments and reviewed the ongoing examinations.

He expressed satisfaction over the seating arrangement in the exam halls and implementation on coronavirus SOPs.

Speaking on this occasion, the Vice Chancellor said that the decision of conducting examinations of final year students was taken in their interest so that they may be given degrees in time to apply for various positions in different departments being announced from time to time.