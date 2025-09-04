On Charity Day, PM Urges Support For Relief, Rehabilitation Of Flood-hit Countrymen
Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 12:50 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) As the world observes International Charity Day on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif has urged the countrymen to extend every possible support for the relief and rehabilitation of the flood-hit people, reiterating the commitment to progress, prosperity, and a resilient future.
The prime minister, in his message on the Day, said that in the wake of recent heavy rains and flooding, the spirit of charitable contributions had gained even greater significance.
"The affected populations have suffered severe losses of livestock, livelihoods, and homes. They are in dire need of food, shelter, and healthcare facilities. The Federal and provincial governments, along with the public and armed forces, are collectively engaged in ongoing rescue and relief operations," he remarked.
He said that Pakistan joined the global community in observing the Day, highlighting the importance of charity, co-existence, and contributions to societal welfare, as the country's social history was a testament to the people selflessly helping others, irrespective of race or any prejudice.
"The spirit of serving others marks Pakistan’s social and cultural values. Pakistani volunteers and philanthropists have consistently provided financial and practical support to their fellow citizens during accidents, natural disasters, wars, and other emergencies, leading the country to rank among the most generous nations globally," he commented.
The prime minister said that Pakistan's philanthropists take pride in efficiently providing services like free medical treatment, free meals, and free ambulance services under the umbrella of charitable initiatives reflecting the country's social and cultural values and Islamic teachings.
He highlighted that the Government of Pakistan was successfully implementing various comprehensive programs aimed at poverty alleviation and welfare.
"Through initiatives like the Benazir Income Support Programme, Pakistan Bait-ul-Mal, Zakat, Employees Old-Age Benefits Institution, Pakistan Poverty Alleviation Fund, Technical education and Vocational Training Authority, and other healthcare measures, millions of deserving individuals are benefiting," he added.
Recent Stories
PSX hits record high as 100-index crosses 153,000 points
Indian TV actor Ashish Kapoor arrested on rape charge
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 4 September 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 04 September 2025
Proper drainage system, removing illegal construction near rivers to help reduce ..
PM’s China visit boosted Pakistan’s global standing: Adviser
Rescuers arrive on foot in Afghanistan's quake-hit areas, calls for humanitarian ..
Mehfil-e-Naat held at Police College Sihala
PHP checks 4.3m individuals, arrests 438 offenders in Aug
Balochistan Governor Jaffar Khan Mandokhel vows to develop backward areas of Bal ..
Saudi envoy organizes blood donation drive inspired by crown prince’s initiati ..
Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi visits injured police personnel a ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On Charity Day, PM urges support for relief, rehabilitation of flood-hit countrymen3 minutes ago
-
Aseefa Bhutto review flood situation3 minutes ago
-
Police arrests suspect in injured condition3 minutes ago
-
IRSA releases 661,900 cusecs water13 minutes ago
-
Heavy rains created choas in Abbottabad, Lora Bridge damaged, students rescued from flash flood23 minutes ago
-
Teachings of Seerat-e-Tayyaba a beacon for youth: Commissioner Hazara33 minutes ago
-
ACS South visits Head Sidhnai, inspects Mai Saforan flood embankment43 minutes ago
-
Traffic Plan announced for 12th Rabi-ul-Awal processions in Abbottabad and Havelian53 minutes ago
-
Two robbers killed in police encounter53 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 saves 834 flood-hit people in 8 days53 minutes ago
-
District administration providing relief to flood victims at doorsteps1 hour ago
-
Security beefed up ahead of Eid Milad-un-Nabi (PBUH) celebrations in AJK1 hour ago