On China's 75th Anniversary, PM Extends Greetings With Commitment For Stronger Ties

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published October 01, 2024 | 10:30 AM

On China's 75th anniversary, PM extends greetings with commitment for stronger ties

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Oct, 2024) As China celebrates its 75th founding anniversary on Tuesday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif extended his warmest felicitations to President Xi Jinping, Premier Li Qiang, and the Chinese people.

Annually observed on October 1, China's National Day commemorates Mao Zedong's formal proclamation of the establishment of the People's Republic of China on the day in 1949.

On his X timeline, Prime Minister Shehbaz said that Pakistan was proud of China's remarkable progress and achievements under President Xi's visionary leadership.

"Pakistan and China are iron brothers. Our All Weather Strategic Cooperative Partnership continues to grow from strength to strength. Pakistan and China are fully committed to ensuring the success of CPEC, the flagship project of the Belt and Road Initiative," the prime minister remarked.

The prime minister also reaffirmed the resolve that Pakistan would continue to work closely with China to further strengthen its bilateral ties across all spheres, and promote regional peace, stability and prosperity.

