KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Aug, 2022 ) :The Sukkur police on the directives of Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah have withdrawn the FIR which they had registered against the flood affected people for staging protest when Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif arrived at Sukkur on last Friday.

Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah taking serious note of the action ordered Sukkur police to withdraw FIR No.100/2022 lodged by the SITE police against the flood affectees for staging protest when PM Shehbaz had arrived at Sukkur, according to a CM's spokesman.

The chief minister said that the flood affected people were in heart-wrenching conditions. "They deserve every bit of help and support- registration of such cases is unjustified and unacceptable," he warned categorically.