On Court Order Sugar Being Supplied To People At Rs70 Per Kg In Dera, Tank

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 03:46 PM

On court order sugar being supplied to people at Rs70 per kg in Dera, Tank

On the orders of the Peshawar High Court, Al-Mu'az Sugar Industries Tuesday started supplying sugar at Rs70 per kg to the in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts

DERA ISMAEL KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) : On the orders of the Peshawar High Court, Al-Mu'az Sugar Industries Tuesday started supplying sugar at Rs70 per kg to the in Dera Ismail Khan and Tank districts.

In Dera Ismail Khan, Al-Mu'az Sugar Industries has started supplying sugar at 5 centres setup in Dera at various locality for the continence of the general public and two centres setup in Tank as well. A centre has been setup where a two kg packet of sugar is being provided to the citizens at the rate of Rs70 per kg.

To avail this facility, the citizens can buy one or two packets of sugar as per their requirements.

In Dera Ismail Khan, these centres have been set up at Haqnawaz Park, Shorekot, Paharpur, Al-Mu'az Sugar Industry and Rangpur.

Similarly, two centres have also been set up at Tank. The sugar is available at these centres from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The public has welcomed the move of Al-Mu'izz Sugar Industries to provide relief to the people in the face of rising prices and has also demanded relief from other sugar mills as well to cope up the need of the people regarding sugar on control rate.

