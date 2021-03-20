UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

On-day Spring Festival To Be Organized On Sunday

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Sat 20th March 2021 | 10:54 PM

On-day spring festival to be organized on Sunday

SK Martial Art Academy is organizing one day colorful spring festival titled Jashn-e-Baharan at Giga Mall Downtown DHA-2 in Rawalpindi on Sunday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :SK Martial Art academy is organizing one day colorful spring festival titled Jashn-e-Baharan at Giga Mall Downtown DHA-2 in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The event would be participated as the chief guest by Dr Abid Tarrar, Coordinator of Agriculture Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan.

Programme Coordinator of the event Shihan Entikhab Alam told APP on Saturday that the event coupled with tree plantation drive under Clean and Green Pakistan initiative, was aimed to provide a healthy and positive recreational to the people of all ages and genders of twin cities under full COVID-19 SOPs. The event will be followed by prize distribution ceremony for the participants, he told.

Related Topics

Pakistan Agriculture Rawalpindi Sunday Event All

Recent Stories

One coronavirus patient dies in Faisalabad

2 minutes ago

Sixth edition of Hyderabad Literature Festival sta ..

2 minutes ago

PTV,Peshawar staff urged to utilise energies for w ..

2 minutes ago

Ijaz's book 'Rassam e Dharti' launched

2 minutes ago

Minor girl drowned in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago

Police netted six POs including two wanted in hein ..

8 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.