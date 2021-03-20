On-day spring festival to be organized on Sunday

SK Martial Art Academy is organizing one day colorful spring festival titled Jashn-e-Baharan at Giga Mall Downtown DHA-2 in Rawalpindi on Sunday

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 20th Mar, 2021 ) :SK Martial Art academy is organizing one day colorful spring festival titled Jashn-e-Baharan at Giga Mall Downtown DHA-2 in Rawalpindi on Sunday.

The event would be participated as the chief guest by Dr Abid Tarrar, Coordinator of Agriculture Tourism Development Corporation of Pakistan.

Programme Coordinator of the event Shihan Entikhab Alam told APP on Saturday that the event coupled with tree plantation drive under Clean and Green Pakistan initiative, was aimed to provide a healthy and positive recreational to the people of all ages and genders of twin cities under full COVID-19 SOPs. The event will be followed by prize distribution ceremony for the participants, he told.