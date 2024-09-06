On Defence Day, PM for drawing inspiration from martyrs, Ghaziz

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) As the nation observed Defence and Martyrs Day on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the countrymen to draw inspiration from the martyrs and Ghazis to defend and rebuild Pakistan with the same spirit of September 6, 1965.

On his X timeline, the prime minister paid tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers and martyrs as well as all those who had fought valiantly for Pakistan's defence.

"Let us draw inspiration from our Shuhada and Ghazis to defend and rebuild Pakistan with the same spirit of September, and in line with the vision of our Quaid, Muhammad Ali Jinnah by embracing the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion to chart a course towards a brighter future for our beloved Pakistan," he remarked.