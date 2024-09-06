On Defence Day, PM For Drawing Inspiration From Martyrs, Ghaziz
Muhammad Irfan Published September 06, 2024 | 02:30 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Sep, 2024) As the nation observed Defence and Martyrs Day on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif urged the countrymen to draw inspiration from the martyrs and Ghazis to defend and rebuild Pakistan with the same spirit of September 6, 1965.
On his X timeline, the prime minister paid tribute to the sacrifices of soldiers and martyrs as well as all those who had fought valiantly for Pakistan's defence.
"Let us draw inspiration from our Shuhada and Ghazis to defend and rebuild Pakistan with the same spirit of September, and in line with the vision of our Quaid, Muhammad Ali Jinnah by embracing the values of hard work, integrity, and compassion to chart a course towards a brighter future for our beloved Pakistan," he remarked.
Recent Stories
PCB confirms captains, provisional squads for Champions Cup
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settleme ..
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today
SC accepts govt’s appeals, declares NAB amendments vailid
LHC declares appointment of NADRA Chairman Lt Gen Munir Afzal as null and void
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 6 September 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 06 September 2024
Match officials for Champions One-Day Cup announced
PIA Deputy Station Manager Iqbal Javed Bajwa removed due to fake certificate
PTI starts preparations for nationwide rallies
Finance Minister, Standard Chartered’s head discuss investment expansion in Pa ..
Punjab CM inaugurates first School Nutrition Program
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Defence Day: Sukkur pays tribute to Pakistan Armed Forces15 minutes ago
-
CM pays tributes to armed forces on Defence Day25 minutes ago
-
Governor Tessori visits Quaid's mausoleum, pays tributes to Quaid, forces25 minutes ago
-
Sindh Governor visits mausoleum of Quaid-e-Azam on Defence Day45 minutes ago
-
NA passes [The Elections (Amendment) Bill, 2024]1 hour ago
-
Court grants bail to Karsaz car accident suspect as both families reach settlement2 hours ago
-
Defence day observed in Nawabshah2 hours ago
-
ICT administration to open Rawal Dam spillways due to rising water levels2 hours ago
-
11 accused held2 hours ago
-
Unknown gunmen shoot dead one police rider, injured another near Sethi Mosque Abbottabad2 hours ago
-
Defence, Martyrs Day being observed today2 hours ago
-
CTP deploy 216 traffic wardens to regulate traffic on Defence Day2 hours ago