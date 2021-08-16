:Pakistan, on the request of the government of Denmark, has facilitated the evacuation of 431 Afghan nationals from Kabul and is also assisting in their onward travel to Denmark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan, on the request of the government of Denmark, has facilitated the evacuation of 431 Afghan nationals from Kabul and is also assisting in their onward travel to Denmark.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi informed this to his Dutch counterpart Jeppe Kofod, as he received his telephone call on Monday.

The evacuations from Kabul were made on Sunday night after the fall of the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The foreign minister reviewed the rapidly evolving internal situation of Afghanistan and apprised the Danish foreign minister of Pakistan's efforts in facilitating the evacuation of staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi underlined the importance of international community remaining engaged with Afghan leaders.

He hoped that Afghan leaders would take advantage of international convergence in support of peace and reconciliation process.

Foreign Minister Kofod conveyed profound appreciation of the Danish government for Pakistan's assistance in this critical hour.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the Danish government's keenness in forging the Green Partnership agreement with Pakistan and hoped for its early conclusion.

Qureshi urged the Danish government to review its travel advisory for Pakistan considering the country's improved security situation.

He invited his Danish counterpart to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at an appropriate time.