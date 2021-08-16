UrduPoint.com

On Denmark's Request, Pakistan Evacuates 431 Afghan Nationals From Kabul

Umer Jamshaid 2 hours ago Mon 16th August 2021 | 05:06 PM

On Denmark's request, Pakistan evacuates 431 Afghan nationals from Kabul

:Pakistan, on the request of the government of Denmark, has facilitated the evacuation of 431 Afghan nationals from Kabul and is also assisting in their onward travel to Denmark

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Aug, 2021 ) :Pakistan, on the request of the government of Denmark, has facilitated the evacuation of 431 Afghan nationals from Kabul and is also assisting in their onward travel to Denmark.

Foreign Minister Shah Mahmood Qureshi informed this to his Dutch counterpart Jeppe Kofod, as he received his telephone call on Monday.

The evacuations from Kabul were made on Sunday night after the fall of the government of Afghan President Ashraf Ghani.

The foreign minister reviewed the rapidly evolving internal situation of Afghanistan and apprised the Danish foreign minister of Pakistan's efforts in facilitating the evacuation of staff of diplomatic missions, international organizations, media and others from Afghanistan.

FM Qureshi underlined the importance of international community remaining engaged with Afghan leaders.

He hoped that Afghan leaders would take advantage of international convergence in support of peace and reconciliation process.

Foreign Minister Kofod conveyed profound appreciation of the Danish government for Pakistan's assistance in this critical hour.

Foreign Minister Qureshi appreciated the Danish government's keenness in forging the Green Partnership agreement with Pakistan and hoped for its early conclusion.

Qureshi urged the Danish government to review its travel advisory for Pakistan considering the country's improved security situation.

He invited his Danish counterpart to undertake an official visit to Pakistan at an appropriate time.

Related Topics

Pakistan Afghanistan Kabul Visit Denmark Sunday Ashraf Ghani Media From Government Agreement

Recent Stories

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help ..

Lungs of earth: PM’s forests initiative to help create biggest carbon sinks

23 minutes ago
 Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business ..

Shaukat Tarin stresses need to strengthen business, economic linkages with Canad ..

34 minutes ago
 NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of presti ..

NUST honours its faculty upon conferment of prestigious Civil Awards

36 minutes ago
 Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Ol ..

Badminton champion Axelsen celebrates his Tokyo Olympic gold in Dubai Sports Cou ..

38 minutes ago
 Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General ..

Al-Othaimeen Meets with the OIC Secretary-General Elect

38 minutes ago
 Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism am ..

Huawei CFO's Extradition Case raises Skepticism among Canadian Judiciary

43 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.