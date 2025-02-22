Open Menu

On Directive Of CM, 250 Victims Of Ashiana Housing Scheme Handed Over Plots

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 22, 2025 | 10:50 PM

On directive of CM, 250 victims of Ashiana Housing Scheme handed over plots

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) On the Special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the 250 victims of Ashiana Housing Scheme were handed over plots on Saturday who have been seeking justice for years about their plots.

According to Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad, after 47 meetings during 8 months, the dispute of this scheme was resolved, in an official ceremony, more than 250 affected people were provided with their replacement plots.

According to the details, in 2017 Ashiana Builders introduced Ashiana Housing Scheme in the provincial capital Quetta in the name of providing affordable housing on installments. In which hundreds of citizens invested their lifetime savings.

However, with the passage of time, the scheme was exposed as a serious fraud and the affected buyers were neither given plots, nor was there any progress despite the victims' constant struggle for justice to be returned to them.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti had taken strict notice of this matter and had directed the Deputy Commissioner Quetta to take immediate steps to give the victims their rights. On which the DC formed a special team and entrusted its leadership to the Assistant Commissioner Sadar, the team conducted a comprehensive investigation of the matter and indicated strict legal action against the builders.

As a result, the builders gave alternative plots to more than 250 affected people according to their legal right in an official ceremony, after this effective action of the government of Balochistan in support of providing alternative land to the victims.

Recent Stories

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

Arab Parliament for Child elects President, VPs

56 minutes ago
 Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of ..

Shaden Yaser emerges top scorer in opening day of Abu Dhabi International Arabia ..

2 hours ago
 Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in ..

Palestinian Cause set crucial guiding principle in UAE's foreign policy: FNC

3 hours ago
 Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with Chi ..

Abu Dhabi signs groundbreaking agreements with China to strengthen economic, bus ..

3 hours ago
 SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycl ..

SPEA celebrates achievements of 2nd strategic cycle

3 hours ago
 University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women ..

University of Sharjah launches 5th Forum for Women in Research

3 hours ago
Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah ..

Khaled bin Mohamed bin Zayed visits Nabdh Al Falah community hub, directs expans ..

3 hours ago
 Global Developer Conference underway to promote im ..

Global Developer Conference underway to promote implementation of AI scenarios

3 hours ago
 Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Sho ..

Nahyan bin Zayed attends finale of 13th Annual Shooting Championships 2025

3 hours ago
 UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint ..

UAE leaders congratulate Governor-General of Saint Lucia on Independence Day

3 hours ago
 DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators E ..

DEWA organises 2nd cycle of CleanTech Innovators Exhibition

3 hours ago
 Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

Casualties in dining hall collapse in Peru

3 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan