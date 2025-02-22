On directive of CM, 250 victims of Ashiana Housing Scheme handed over plots

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Feb, 2025) On the Special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, the 250 victims of Ashiana Housing Scheme were handed over plots on Saturday who have been seeking justice for years about their plots.

According to Deputy Commissioner Quetta Saad Bin Asad, after 47 meetings during 8 months, the dispute of this scheme was resolved, in an official ceremony, more than 250 affected people were provided with their replacement plots.

According to the details, in 2017 Ashiana Builders introduced Ashiana Housing Scheme in the provincial capital Quetta in the name of providing affordable housing on installments. In which hundreds of citizens invested their lifetime savings.

However, with the passage of time, the scheme was exposed as a serious fraud and the affected buyers were neither given plots, nor was there any progress despite the victims' constant struggle for justice to be returned to them.

Mir Sarfraz Bugti had taken strict notice of this matter and had directed the Deputy Commissioner Quetta to take immediate steps to give the victims their rights. On which the DC formed a special team and entrusted its leadership to the Assistant Commissioner Sadar, the team conducted a comprehensive investigation of the matter and indicated strict legal action against the builders.

As a result, the builders gave alternative plots to more than 250 affected people according to their legal right in an official ceremony, after this effective action of the government of Balochistan in support of providing alternative land to the victims.