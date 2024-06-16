On Directive Of CM, Bike Provided To Disabled Student In Musakhel
Faizan Hashmi Published June 16, 2024 | 11:50 PM
QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2024) On special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, a new motorcycle was provided to the disabled student of Government Boys' High School Mahmoodabad in Musakhel area of the province.
According to report, a report that went viral on social media showed that a disabled student from a rural area of Musakhel was facing difficulties in commuting from home to school.
Chief Minister Mir Sarfaraz Bugti directed to provide a motorcycle to this talented student Shaukat Khan, on which Balochistan Government Spokesman Shahid Rind ordered to provide assistance to the student by contacting the relevant authorities.
On which Deputy Commissioner District Musakhel Abdul Hameed Zehri went to the child's school and met him and announced the provision of school bags and other teaching materials as well as a three-wheeled motorcycle made for people with disabilities.
In the light of which, a student named Shaukat Khan was invited to the Deputy Commissioner's office yesterday and appreciated for his hard work and a new motorcycle was handed over to him.
While talking, DC Abdul Hameed Zahri said that we all need to play an active role in helping people get out of the deprivations and frustrations of disability and enjoying the colours of nature.
The district administration and government of Balochistan are trying to solve all the problems of disability among the people, he said.
On this occasion, the school administration thanked Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Provincial Government Spokesperson Shahid Rind and Deputy Commissioner Abdul Hameed Zahri for their prompt assistance to the student.
