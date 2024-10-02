Open Menu

On Directive Of CM, Sick Girl Operated Successful At Children Hospital Quetta

Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 09:08 PM

On directive of CM, sick girl operated successful at Children Hospital Quetta

On special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Health Minister, a little girl belonging to Musakhail was successfully operated by Prof. Surgeon Ghulam Nabi Nasir, Head of Peds Surgery at Children's Hospital Quetta on Wednesday

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2024) On special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Health Minister, a little girl belonging to Musakhail was successfully operated by Prof. Surgeon Ghulam Nabi Nasir, Head of Peds Surgery at Children's Hospital Quetta on Wednesday.

Balochistan Chief Minister and Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar had taken notice of the sick girl after viral video of the sick small girl on social media.

According to press release, the sick girl was admitted to the Children's Hospital and treatment was started ,

Today, Surgeon Ghulam Nabi Nasir, Head of Peds Surgery at Children's Hospital Quetta, performed a two and a half hour Sacrococcygeal teratoma (SCT) surgery on the girl.

The tumor to be removed through the operation was 5 kg.

He said that Sacrococcygeal teratoma is a rare tumor that develops under the spine near the tailbone (coccyx), SCTs are congenital, meaning they are present at birth and are usually benign.

SCT occurs in about one in every 35,000 babies, making it the most common tumor found in newborns, he mentioned.

The girl's parents also went to Punjab for treatment, but due to lack of money for the operation, they were unable to treat the girl.

The girl's parents thanked Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Head of Peds Surgery at Children's Hospital Quetta.

Related Topics

Balochistan Chief Minister Quetta Punjab Social Media Nasir Money

Recent Stories

Govt committed to transform Pakistan into cashless ..

Govt committed to transform Pakistan into cashless economy: Shaza

2 minutes ago
 Two more polio virus cases reported in Sindh

Two more polio virus cases reported in Sindh

2 minutes ago
 Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Pass ..

Governor Kundi condoles with DG Immigration & Passports Kazi

2 minutes ago
 Police arrest two-member gang Involved in street c ..

Police arrest two-member gang Involved in street crimes

2 minutes ago
 Envoys of Tajikistan, Maldives visit ICCI to congr ..

Envoys of Tajikistan, Maldives visit ICCI to congratulate new leadership

8 minutes ago
 Encroachments removed in Faisalabad

Encroachments removed in Faisalabad

8 minutes ago
Hanif Abbasi, CTO visit Shahbaz Sharif Park

Hanif Abbasi, CTO visit Shahbaz Sharif Park

8 minutes ago
 PA body discuss measures to solve problems of labo ..

PA body discuss measures to solve problems of labors

8 minutes ago
 ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding, 16 arres ..

ICT admin cracks down on dengue breeding, 16 arrested

8 minutes ago
 Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides ..

Capital’s residents enjoying eco-friendly rides in electric buses

57 minutes ago
 Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against En ..

Amir Jamal aims to help team win series against England

57 minutes ago
 Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to wi ..

Battling Alcaraz outlasts Sinner in thriller to win China Open

57 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan