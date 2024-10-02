On Directive Of CM, Sick Girl Operated Successful At Children Hospital Quetta
Muhammad Irfan Published October 02, 2024 | 09:08 PM
On special directive of Balochistan Chief Minister Mir Sarfraz Bugti and Health Minister, a little girl belonging to Musakhail was successfully operated by Prof. Surgeon Ghulam Nabi Nasir, Head of Peds Surgery at Children's Hospital Quetta on Wednesday
Balochistan Chief Minister and Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar had taken notice of the sick girl after viral video of the sick small girl on social media.
According to press release, the sick girl was admitted to the Children's Hospital and treatment was started ,
Today, Surgeon Ghulam Nabi Nasir, Head of Peds Surgery at Children's Hospital Quetta, performed a two and a half hour Sacrococcygeal teratoma (SCT) surgery on the girl.
The tumor to be removed through the operation was 5 kg.
He said that Sacrococcygeal teratoma is a rare tumor that develops under the spine near the tailbone (coccyx), SCTs are congenital, meaning they are present at birth and are usually benign.
SCT occurs in about one in every 35,000 babies, making it the most common tumor found in newborns, he mentioned.
The girl's parents also went to Punjab for treatment, but due to lack of money for the operation, they were unable to treat the girl.
The girl's parents thanked Chief Minister Balochistan Mir Sarfraz Bugti, Health Minister Bakht Muhammad Kakar and Head of Peds Surgery at Children's Hospital Quetta.
