On-duty Police Personnel Presented Flower For Being Front-line Fighter Against COVID-19

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sun 05th April 2020 | 06:50 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 5th Apr, 2020 ) :A number of doctors along with para-medical staff of both the public and private sector hospitals Sunday met the on-duty police personnel and presented them flower bouquets for performing field duties during the prevailing situation, arouse due to the coronavirus pandemic in the country.

Upon visiting the police pickets of Industrial Area, I-9, the medical and para-medical staff of Poly Clinic and Al-Shifa International Hospital paid glowing tribute to the police for rendering remarkable services during the testing times, said a press release issued here.

Lauding the efforts of police for maintaining law and order in the city, they said sensitization of masses against the coronavirus by the police was an act which went beyond the call of duty.

Police officials at the picket also thanked medical and para-medical staff and said that Police department was indebted to them.

Islamabad Inspector General of Police (IGP) Muhammad Amir Zulfiqar also appreciated this gesture of doctors and said that fight against COVID-19 would be won through joint efforts.

DIG (Operations) Waqar Uddin Syed said the Islamabad police was committed to serve citizens and ease their burden in this critical moment. He said that ration was being distributed in various areas among deserving persons.

Efforts were underway to create awareness against COVID-19 and ensure implementation of the government directives.

Waqar Uddin Syed said citizens were also cooperating with Islamabad police and encouraging the force in fight against Coronavirus. Collective efforts were required to mitigate the coronavirus challenges.

