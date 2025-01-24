Open Menu

On Education Day, PM Reaffirms Resolve For Education System To Balance AI With Human Creativity

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published January 24, 2025 | 10:20 AM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Jan, 2025) As the world observes International Day of Education on Friday, Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reaffirmed the government's resolve to advance an education system that embraced the promise of artificial intelligence while safeguarding the essence of human creativity, compassion, and purpose.

The prime minister, in his message to the nation on Education Day annually observed on January 24, acknowledged the educators, advocates, and partners working tirelessly to illuminate lives with the light of knowledge.

"On this International Day of Education, we reflect on the profound role education plays in empowering individuals and communities to navigate the rapid advancements of technology...Together, let us continue to champion this noble cause and ensure that education remains a beacon of hope for generations to come," he remarked.

He said that this year’s theme, “AI and Education: Preserving Human Agency in a World of Automation,” was a reminder of the need to ensure that progress in artificial intelligence complements our shared humanity.

The prime minister said that as AI-driven systems are increasingly integrated into our lives, the boundaries between human intervention and machine-driven actions continue to blur.

This presents both opportunities and challenges, raising the critical question of how we can uphold and enhance human agency amidst the growing tide of automation, he added.

"In Pakistan, we recognize the transformative power of education in preparing our youth to thrive in the evolving technological landscape. By fostering critical thinking, innovation, and ethical responsibility, we aim to equip our citizens with the tools not only to adapt to technological changes but to shape them in ways that uphold our values, protect our freedoms, and advance our society," the prime minister remarked.

He highlighted that the government had taken significant steps to prepare the country's educational institutions to embrace technological advancements. These initiatives include the establishment of High-Impact IT Labs in ICT degree colleges, Digital Hubs in rural ICT schools, the Google Center of Excellence, SMART Classrooms, and the E-Taleem Portal for blended learning.

Additionally, he said the government had also introduced E-Rozgar Centers, Software Technology Parks, Robotics and Mind Games programs, and STEAM Labs to foster innovation. It is imperative that our schools are equipped with the latest technologies to equip our children with the requisite skills, he added.

