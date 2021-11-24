UrduPoint.com

On 'exceptional Basis', Pakistan Allows Transportation Of Wheat, Life-saving Drugs From India To Afghanistan

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 1 minute ago Wed 24th November 2021 | 02:50 PM

On 'exceptional basis', Pakistan allows transportation of wheat, life-saving drugs from India to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday allowed transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and medicines from India to Afghanistan, citing the "goodwill and exceptional humanitarian gesture".

The transportation of wheat and life-saving medicines was allowed from India via the Wagah Border.

"As a goodwill gesture towards the brotherly Afghan people, the government of Pakistan has decided to allow the transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah Border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes," the Foreign Office said.

The FO said the decision of the government of Pakistan was formally conveyed to the Charge d' Affaires of India, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Afghanistan Foreign Office Wagah Border From Government Wheat

Recent Stories

'Specialized School of Tactics' established for po ..

'Specialized School of Tactics' established for policemen

8 minutes ago
 Parliament elects Social Democrats' Andersson as S ..

Parliament elects Social Democrats' Andersson as Sweden's first woman PM

8 minutes ago
 Hong Kong holds int'l conference on technological ..

Hong Kong holds int'l conference on technological developments, investment oppor ..

8 minutes ago
 Swedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister Fo ..

Swedish Parliament Elects Female Prime Minister For First Time in History

8 minutes ago
 Ulema agree policies of Population Welfare departm ..

Ulema agree policies of Population Welfare department: Maulana Mujeeb

8 minutes ago
 New Zealand Announces Border Reopening Plan - Offi ..

New Zealand Announces Border Reopening Plan - Official

22 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.