On 'exceptional basis', Pakistan allows transportation of wheat, life-saving drugs from India to Afghanistan

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Nov, 2021 ) :Pakistan on Wednesday allowed transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and medicines from India to Afghanistan, citing the "goodwill and exceptional humanitarian gesture".

The transportation of wheat and life-saving medicines was allowed from India via the Wagah Border.

"As a goodwill gesture towards the brotherly Afghan people, the government of Pakistan has decided to allow the transportation of 50,000 metric tonnes of wheat and life-saving medicines from India to Afghanistan via Wagah Border on an exceptional basis for humanitarian purposes," the Foreign Office said.

The FO said the decision of the government of Pakistan was formally conveyed to the Charge d' Affaires of India, here at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs today.