On first anniversary, PM pays tribute to army officers martyred in Lasbela helicopter crash

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Aug, 2023 ) :Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Tuesday, calling them the pride of the nation, paid tribute to Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali and five officers of the Pakistan Army who were martyred in a helicopter crash in Lasbela a year ago.

On a microblogging site, the prime minister wrote that one year had lapsed since the day Lt Gen Sarfaraz Ali and five officers and men were martyred while performing their duty.

He said the entire nation, including he himself, paid homage to the great sons of the soil who lost their lives in the Lasbela helicopter crash.

"History is a witness that whether it is a fight against an enemy who sees the country with a narrow eye, elimination of the scourge of terrorism or the natural calamities, they never hesitated to sacrifice their blood whenever the nation called its soldiers in the need of the hour." He said Lieutenant General Sarfaraz and the officers, who were martyred along with him, were the pride of nation.

"The nation will never forget their sacrifice," he remarked.