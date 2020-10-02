UrduPoint.com
On German National Day, Embassy Hosts Virtual Concert Saturday Under Anti-COVID Precautions

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 3 minutes ago Fri 02nd October 2020 | 10:41 PM

As Germany celebrates National Day on Saturday, the German embassy in Islamabad and Consulate General in Karachi decided to host a virtual musical concert instead of usual festivities as part of the anti-COVID-19 precautions

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Oct, 2020 ) :As Germany celebrates National Day on Saturday, the German embassy in Islamabad and Consulate General in Karachi decided to host a virtual musical concert instead of usual festivities as part of the anti-COVID-19 precautions.

On 3rd October 2020, Germany is celebrating the 30th anniversary of German reunification - a major event in German history.

According to a statement, the German embassy Islamabad and the German Consulate General in Karachi decided to go online and host a virtual concert with famous Pakistani singer Zoe Viccaji on Saturday at 1900 hours.

The concert would be streamed on the embassy's Facebook page and YouTube channel accessible at www.facebook.com/GermanEmbassyIslamabad and www.youtube.com/GermanyinPAK "In order to share our joy about German reunification and as a signal of German-Pakistani friendship, the German embassy donated food packages to needy families of different communities in and around Islamabad in the course of the week leading up to German national day," the statement said.

On the occasion, Ambassador Bernhard Schlagheck and Consul General Holger Ziegeler underlined:"Celebrating the 30th anniversary of German unity is a very special moment for Germans. Just like German reunification would not have been possible without the support of Germany's international partners, we will only be able to overcome the consequences of the pandemic by working together effectively as an international community. Germany and Pakistan will continue their long-standing and trustful cooperation."

