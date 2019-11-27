The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted the request filed by interior ministry and barred the special court hearing Gen (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf's high treason case from announcing its decision in the case

Islamabad (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News / Online - 27th November, 2019) The Islamabad High Court (IHC) on Wednesday accepted the request filed by interior ministry and barred the special court hearing Gen (retd) Pervaiz Musharraf's high treason case from announcing its decision in the case.The government had petitioned IHC on Monday to set aside the November 19 order of a special court trying the former military ruler for subverting the Constitution in 2007.

A three-member judge bench headed by IHC Chief Justice Athar Minallah and comprising Justice Aamer Farooq and Justice Mohsin Akhtar Kayani heard the case.IHC has asked the Federal government to form a new prosecution team for the high treason case by December 5 and also directed the special court to hear pleas of all sides and decide Musharraf's case in accordance with the law.

It also remarked that the reasons to stop the hearing of the special court would be announced later.During the hearing, Justice Minallah inquired about the official notification regarding the formation of a special court from Additional Attorney General (AAG) Sajid Ilyas Bhatti and also sought the relevant record from the Law Secretary Muhammad Khashihur Rehman."The special court had been formed correctly as per record," Justice Minallah remarked questioning why the interior ministry had stated in its petition that it was incorrectly formed.

The attorney general expressed concern that Musharraf might take advantage of the situation.