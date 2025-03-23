Open Menu

On Her Birth Anniversary, President Remembers Nusrat Bhutto As "symbol Of Courage"

Sumaira FH Published March 23, 2025 | 09:00 AM

On her birth anniversary, President remembers Nusrat Bhutto as "symbol of courage"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid tribute to renowned political figure late Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 96th birth anniversary, recalling her as a "symbol of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to democracy."

The president, in a statement, said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto courageously faced the darkest era of military dictatorship and led the struggle to restore democracy.

He said that Nusrat Bhutto endured immense personal and political hardships with patience and dignity, confronted the unjust imprisonment and martyrdom of her husband, besides facing the worst political victimisation.

"Begum Nusrat Bhutto remained steadfast and determined, keeping the Pakistan Peoples Party united during the dark times. Her sacrifices and services for democracy will always be remembered. On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s mission," he remarked and prayed for peace for her soul.

Recent Stories

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramada ..

Ruler of Ras Al Khaimah continues receiving Ramadan well-wishers

6 hours ago
 Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, effi ..

Hamdan bin Mohammed praises combat readiness, efficiency of 11th Mountain Infant ..

7 hours ago
 UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fra ..

UAE, Egyptian Presidents discuss strengthening fraternal ties in Cairo

10 hours ago
 Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakis ..

Iftar Dinner and Pakistan Day Celebration at Pakistan Social Centre Sharjah

10 hours ago
 Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to ..

Hazza bin Zayed visits Ahmed Khalifa Al Suwaidi to exchange Ramadan greetings

10 hours ago
 130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

130 Palestinians martyred in Gaza over 48 hours

12 hours ago
Austria records significant drop in asylum applica ..

Austria records significant drop in asylum applications

12 hours ago
 UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian Presid ..

UAE President welcomed in Cairo by Egyptian President at start of fraternal visi ..

13 hours ago
 Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at ..

Department of Community Development hosts Iftar at Abrahamic Family House

14 hours ago
 Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 ..

Emirates Franchise convenes second meeting of 2025 to advance sector development

15 hours ago
 UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering ..

UAE Special Olympics: Leading model in empowering people of determination

15 hours ago
 ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water ..

ADAFSA champions water conservation on World Water Day 2025

15 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan