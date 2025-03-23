On her birth anniversary, President remembers Nusrat Bhutto as "symbol of courage"

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Mar, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Sunday paid tribute to renowned political figure late Begum Nusrat Bhutto on her 96th birth anniversary, recalling her as a "symbol of courage, sacrifice, and unwavering dedication to democracy."

The president, in a statement, said that Begum Nusrat Bhutto courageously faced the darkest era of military dictatorship and led the struggle to restore democracy.

He said that Nusrat Bhutto endured immense personal and political hardships with patience and dignity, confronted the unjust imprisonment and martyrdom of her husband, besides facing the worst political victimisation.

"Begum Nusrat Bhutto remained steadfast and determined, keeping the Pakistan Peoples Party united during the dark times. Her sacrifices and services for democracy will always be remembered. On this day, we reaffirm our commitment to Begum Nusrat Bhutto’s mission," he remarked and prayed for peace for her soul.