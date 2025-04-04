On His Death Anniversary, PM Recalls Bhutto As "champion" Of Democratic Values
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 04, 2025 | 12:00 PM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Apr, 2025) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif on Friday paid tribute to former Prime Minister Shaheed Zulfikar Ali Bhutto on his 46th death anniversary, remembering him as a champion of democratic values in Pakistan.
The prime minister, in a statement, said that the services of Zulfikar Ali Bhutto in promoting democracy and democratic values in Pakistan would always be remembered.
He said that under Bhutto’s leadership, Pakistan adopted the unanimous Constitution of 1973 who also played a key role in the unity of the Muslim Ummah.
