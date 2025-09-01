- Home
- Pakistan
- On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness
On His Death Anniversary, President Pays Tribute To Ali Geelani For Struggle, Steadfastness
Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 09:00 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday paid tribute to prominent Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his fourth death anniversary, lauding his lifelong struggle and steadfastness for the cause of the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.
The president, in his message on the day, said that late Ali Geelani’s life was a symbol of sacrifice who dedicated his entire life to the struggle for the UN-guaranteed right to self-determination.
He said that Ali Geelani was a role model for those who believed in truth and justice as Indian oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir could not shake his resolve and courage.
President Zardari said that Ali Geelani’s resolute stance kept the Kashmiri people firm in their struggle for freedom.
Reaffirming Pakistan's continuous support to the Kashmir cause on every platform, he said that Syed Ali Geelani's sacrifice would keep the freedom movement alive forever, also manifested by the Indian failure to undermine the resolve of the Kashmiri people.
He prayed for peace for Ali Geelani's soul and reiterated the call for granting the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.
Recent Stories
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 31 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 31 August 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 30 August 2025
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 30 August 2025
Gaza famine expanding, more Palestinians die from hunger & attacks amid Israeli ..
Construction of water reservoir need of hour: Rana Ihsan
Pakistan, Armenia agree to consider diplomatic relations: Dar
HR minister condemns Gujrat rape incident
Qalam Karwan hosts special session"Migration to Madinah"
Khawaja Asif urges unity to face floods, climate challenges
Kartarpur Gurdwara cleared of flood water under CM Punjab’s order of swift res ..
Water rescue teams from AJK leave for devastating flood-hit areas of Punjab
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness29 seconds ago
-
Punjab faces escalating flood risk as NDMA predicts more rain10 hours ago
-
Attock police crackdown on drug traffickers, multiple arrests10 hours ago
-
Seerat-un-Nabi a beacon of light for entire humanity: Auqaf secretary10 hours ago
-
Pakistan must prioritize adaptation, resilience to tackle climate risks: Dr. Zainab10 hours ago
-
CM grieves over death of AC Pattoki10 hours ago
-
SSP Operations visits flood-hit areas, assures full police support for rescue and relief11 hours ago
-
AC Tandlianwala remains active during heavy rain11 hours ago
-
Governor condoles with Gohar Inqilabi over demise of brother11 hours ago
-
Man arrested for 'assaulting daughter'11 hours ago
-
Flood alert issued as India likely to release water into Chenab11 hours ago
-
Federal minister pledges maximum relief to flood victims in Chiniot11 hours ago