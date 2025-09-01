Open Menu

On His Death Anniversary, President Pays Tribute To Ali Geelani For Struggle, Steadfastness

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published September 01, 2025 | 09:00 AM

On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday paid tribute to prominent Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his fourth death anniversary, lauding his lifelong struggle and steadfastness for the cause of the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.

The president, in his message on the day, said that late Ali Geelani’s life was a symbol of sacrifice who dedicated his entire life to the struggle for the UN-guaranteed right to self-determination.

He said that Ali Geelani was a role model for those who believed in truth and justice as Indian oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir could not shake his resolve and courage.

President Zardari said that Ali Geelani’s resolute stance kept the Kashmiri people firm in their struggle for freedom.

Reaffirming Pakistan's continuous support to the Kashmir cause on every platform, he said that Syed Ali Geelani's sacrifice would keep the freedom movement alive forever, also manifested by the Indian failure to undermine the resolve of the Kashmiri people.

He prayed for peace for Ali Geelani's soul and reiterated the call for granting the right to self-determination to the Kashmiri people in accordance with United Nations Security Council resolutions.

