On his death anniversary, President pays tribute to Ali Geelani for struggle, steadfastness

Muhammad Irfan Published September 01, 2025 | 10:50 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Sep, 2025) President Asif Ali Zardari on Monday paid tribute to prominent Kashmiri leader Syed Ali Shah Geelani on his fourth death anniversary, lauding his lifelong struggle and steadfastness for the cause of the right to self-determination for the Kashmiri people.
The president, in his message on the day, said that late Ali Geelani’s life was a symbol of sacrifice, who dedicated his entire life to the struggle for the UN-guaranteed right to self-determination.
He said that Ali Geelani was a role model for those who believed in truth and justice, as Indian oppression in the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir could not shake his resolve and courage.
President Zardari said that Ali Geelani’s resolute stance kept the Kashmiri people firm in their struggle for freedom.
Reaffirming Pakistan's continuous support to the Kashmir cause on every platform, he said that Syed Ali Geelani's sacrifice would keep the freedom movement alive forever, also manifested by the Indian failure to undermine the resolve of the Kashmiri people.
"Syed Ali Geelani remained unwavering in his principles, despite decades of incarceration, house arrest, and personal suffering. His clarity of vision and steadfast stance energized generations of Kashmiris, especially the youth, encouraging them to stand firm in their demand for freedom. His life was a testimony to dignity, sacrifice, and truth, and his legacy lives on in the hearts of freedom-loving people across the world," the president remarked.
He prayed for peace for Ali Geelani's soul and reiterated and reiterated that Pakistan would continue to extend its moral, political, and diplomatic support to the brave people of Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir until they achieve their inalienable right to self-determination, as guaranteed by the relevant United Nations Security Council resolutions.
