On Independence Day, WWF Appeals To Citizens To Support Nature Conservation In Pakistan

Muhammad Irfan 4 minutes ago Fri 14th August 2020 | 08:32 PM

On Independence Day, WWF appeals to citizens to support nature conservation in Pakistan

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Aug, 2020 ):On the Independence Day, the WWF-Pakistan on Friday emphasized adopting nature-based solutions, reviving natural waterways, halting deforestation, promoting environment-friendly tourism and conserving rainwater through effective and innovative storage systems in place at different scales.

The WWF-Pakistan also appreciated Prime Minister Imran Khan's initiative to increase green cover and plant more trees across the country. These plantation drives will help mitigate climate change impacts, protect wildlife and promote livelihoods coupled with creating more green jobs.

In the past year, from July 2019 to June 2020, the WWF-Pakistan with support from relevant government departments, local communities and students planted approximately 670,000 saplings of various native trees, including mangroves and fruit trees, in different cities and rural areas in the country.

Sharing his comments, Hammad Naqi Khan, Director General, WWF-Pakistan, said the organization was making efforts to protect Pakistan's forests, wildlife, precious freshwater and other natural resources.

He appealed to the public to support conservation organizations in such campaigns which help increase forest cover, conserve wildlife and protect the environment in the country.

He asked citizens to become the voice of trees, snow leopards, the Indus river dolphins and other wildlife.

He emphasized that everyone should stand up against wildlife crime, deforestation, and many other threats to nature.

"We must protect our natural resources and the environment not only for future generations, but for ourselves, if we are to survive," he said.

