On intervention of federal ombudsman, 5 claimants receive insurance claims by PLIC

On the intervention of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, five more claimants received their due amount of insurance claim from Postal Life Insurance Company

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Mar, 2023 ) :On the intervention of the Federal Ombudsman Secretariat, five more claimants received their due amount of insurance claim from Postal Life Insurance Company.

Federal Ombudsman's senior Adviser and in charge of Regional Office Karachi, Syed Anwar Hyder, on Wednesday, handed over the cheques for the insurance claim amount by Postal Life Insurance Company (PLIC) to the claimants.

According to details, Ms Sara Fatima resident of Gulshan-e-Shamim F.B. Area Karachi received a cheque amounting to Rs.37,78,500 against the insurance claim in respect of the insurance policy of her deceased son.

Other claimants, Shah Hussain, Muhammad Aslam, Shahid Samiul Haque and Rehana also received cheques against their insurance claims as well.

Syed Anwar Hyder while speaking to APP at the occasion said that the federal ombudsman secretariat was striving to resolve public complaints against different departments and organisations of the federal government and providing relief to aggrieved citizens in the minimum possible time and without any cost.

He said that the federal ombudsman had received several complaints of delay in payment of insurance claims by Postal Life Insurance Company and State Life Insurance Corporation and special measures were taken to resolve the grievances and remedy to complainants was assured.

Sara Fatima lodged a complaint to the ombudsman that PLIC was delaying the payment of the death claim with respect to the insurance policy of her deceased son, Adnan Ahmed, he informed adding that notice was served to PLIC on which they not only admitted their fault but also issued the cheque of Rs.37,78,500 after fulfilling due formalities to the claimant.

Syed Anwar Hyder informed that there were 6 advisers at Regional Office Karachi who were disposing off over 24 thousand cases annually and providing relief to the aggrieved citizens.

He said that most of the decisions made by the federal ombudsman secretariat were complied with by the relevant authorities as the ombudsman secretariat efficiently pursue the cases and ensure the implementation of the decisions.

The reason behind the significant implementation ratio was powers conferred to the federal ombudsman through the relevant laws which empower the ombudsman to initiate suo moto notice, contempt proceedings and issue non-bailable warrants on non-compliance, he added.