On Int'l HR Day, DPM Dar Reaffirms Pakistan's Commitment To Rights, Freedoms Of All Individuals

Sumaira FH Published December 10, 2024 | 02:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Dec, 2024) As the international community observes International Human Rights Day on Tuesday, Deputy Prime Minister and Foreign Minister Ishaq Dar reaffirmed Pakistan's commitment to ensuring the fundamental rights and freedoms of all individuals, regardless of race, religion, gender, or nationality.

The deputy prime minister, in his message, said that the Day symbolized international community’s shared resolve to respect and uphold human dignity and to promote the human rights agenda without any distinction or discrimination.

"This year’s theme for Human Rights Day, “Our rights, our future, right now,” remains relevant for millions of people across the globe, from the Occupied Palestinian Territories to Indian-Illegally Occupied Jammu & Kashmir (IIOJK), who continue to suffer under occupation and gross human rights violations in their just struggle for inalienable right to self-determination," he said.

Besides, DPM Dar said that the alarming surge in Islamophobia worldwide, fuelled by discriminatory laws, populist politics, and xenophobic narratives, also remained a challenge for the international community.

He said that Pakistan had made significant progress in the advancement of the human rights agenda through a range of legislative, institutional, and policy measures and was committed to fulfilling its obligations under the international human rights framework. It is constructively engaged with human rights mechanisms under the auspices of the United Nations, Dar added.

