On Int'l HR Day, President Urges Countrymen Not Compromise Fundamental Rights

December 09, 2022

On Int'l HR Day, President urges countrymen not compromise fundamental rights

As the world observes International Human Rights Day on Saturday, President Dr Arif Alvi has urged the countrymen not to forget their civic duty and never compromise on their fundamental rights.

International Human Rights Day is observed to commemorate the adoption of the Universal Declaration of Human Rights on December 10, 1948 by the United Nations General Assembly.

The Declaration is a landmark document that affirms the inherent rights to which every human being is entitled, regardless of race, colour, religion, sex, language, political or other views, national or social origin, property, birth, or other position.

This year, the Day is being observed under the theme "Dignity, Freedom, and Justice for Everyone".

The president said that the Constitution of Pakistan reflected the values enshrined in the Declaration.

"We as a nation are born equal and free, with the same rights and with the same dignity." He said in today's constantly evolving world, the protection of national security and national interests was gaining importance at the cost of some individual or collective rights.

The anniversary of the Declaration is an occasion to celebrate our achievements and recommit to the values of the Declaration, he added.

President Alvi said that the Universal Declaration of Human Rights enabled all of us to defend our own and others' rights.

"Individually, in our homes, schools, workplaces and communities, we can uphold the rights that safeguard us all. Together, we can advocate for human dignity, freedom and justice in order to protect the human rights of all individuals," he remarked.

He said on this human rights day, the people of Pakistan must not forget their brothers in Illegally Indian Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) who were suffering from the atrocities and injustices committed by India.

"I once again urge the United Nations and the international community to play their due role so that Kashmiris can also enjoy all their human rights as guaranteed under the Universal Declaration of Human Rights and in the Security Council resolutions," he added.

