On Kashmir Solidarity Day, PM Reassures Pakistan' Support; Urges World For India's Accountability

Muhammad Irfan Published February 04, 2022 | 07:30 PM

ISLAMABAD, Feb 4 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Feb, 2022 ) :Prime Minister Imran Khan said that being an 'Ambassador of Kashmir', he reassured Pakistan's all possible support to Kashmir people and urged the international community to make India accountable for its heinous crimes in IIOJK.

"It is time for the international community to make India accountable for its heinous crimes in IIOJK and to work towards a just and peaceful settlement of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute in accordance with the UN Security Council Resolutions and the wishes of the Kashmiri people," he said in his message on Kashmir Solidarity Day annually observed on February 5.

Pakistan commemorates the Day to reaffirm its unwavering support to the Kashmiris in their just struggle for their inalienable right to self-determination.

The prime minister said that the Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK) was an internationally recognized dispute, the resolution of which was firmly anchored in the relevant UN Security Council (UNSC) Resolutions.

He said the human rights situation in IIOJK had continued to worsen following India's illegal and unilateral actions of August 5, 2019.

The inhuman military siege, which has remained in place for almost two and a half years now, has resulted in the martyrdom of hundreds of Kashmiris, he added.

The prime minister said the Indian occupation forces continued to use brute force indiscriminately against Kashmiri men, women, children and the elderly.

"The Kashmiri youth have been particularly targeted in their campaign of unabated repression. The most oppressive illustrations of this are the use of pellet guns and destruction of entire neighborhoods including collective punishments on communities in IIOJK," he remarked.

Prime Minister Imran said the unending killing spree, arbitrary arrests of Kashmiris and human rights defenders, and refusal to hand over the mortal remains of martyrs by Indian occupation forces were a matter of grave concern for people across the world.

He said India had unleashed the worst form of state-terrorism to break the will of the Kashmiri people and crush their legitimate struggle.

"The whole Indian state machinery is involved in these unspeakable crimes against humanity. The over 900,000 Indian occupation forces continue to terrorize the Kashmiris through an assault on their distinct identity and culture through illegal demographic changes and economic marginalization," he said.

The prime minister said the Indian actions, aimed at converting the Muslim majority in IIOJK into a minority in their own land, were in violation of the UNSC resolutions and international law, including the 4th Geneva Convention.

He said the pattern of ongoing atrocities in IIOJK reflected the anti-peace and anti-Muslim 'Hindutva' agenda of extremist RSS-BJP dispensation.

India has not reciprocated Pakistan's efforts for peace and stability. Through its machinations, India has destabilized the entire region.

India's illegal and unilateral steps were rejected by Pakistan and the Kashmiris, he reiterated.

Imran Khan viewed that the durable peace, security and development in the region hinged on peaceful resolution of the Jammu and Kashmir dispute.

It is imperative that India let the Kashmiris exercise their right to self-determination through a free and impartial plebiscite under the auspices of the United Nations without further prevarication, he added.

