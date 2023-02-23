UrduPoint.com

On Killed, Another Injured In Road Rage In Hassanabdal

Sumaira FH Published February 23, 2023 | 08:01 PM

On killed, another injured in road rage in Hassanabdal

A pedestrian was killed while another was injured as two passenger vans indulge in road rage runs over pedestrians on GT road near Burhan in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Thursday

ATTOCK, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Feb, 2023 ) :A pedestrian was killed while another was injured as two passenger vans indulge in road rage runs over pedestrians on GT road near Burhan in the limits of Hassanabdal Police station on Thursday.

Police sources while quoting the passengers and injured persons said that the drivers of the two passenger vans were indulged in road rage rammed into electric poll after knocking pedestrians. As result, 40 years old Kashif Rehan, a NADRA employee was died on the spot while 50 years old Noor Muhammad was injured critically.

Police registered a case against the van drivers and launched a haunt to arrest them who managed to flee from the scene successfully.

Related Topics

Injured Police Road Died Van From Employment

Recent Stories

Govt’s austerity drive will have far reaching im ..

Govt’s austerity drive will have far reaching impact: PM

7 minutes ago
 Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzad ..

Minister for Human Rights Mian Riaz Hussain Pirzada chairs 6th meeting of NCRC

6 minutes ago
 Saaz Samandar to bring classical music for Islooit ..

Saaz Samandar to bring classical music for Islooites tomorrow

6 minutes ago
 Pak-Afghan border closure makes long queue of more ..

Pak-Afghan border closure makes long queue of more than 7000 stranded trucks-PAJ ..

6 minutes ago
 NCRC 6th Commission meeting held

NCRC 6th Commission meeting held

6 minutes ago
 Balochistan police get 10-day physical remand of K ..

Balochistan police get 10-day physical remand of Khetran

11 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.