On Malam Jabba uphill, cyclists pedal for tourism promotion

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Feb, 2021 ) :An uphill cycle race for six kilometer (km) muddy track was held at Malam Jabba on Saturday with numerous number of male and female descended the picturesque valley of Swat to take part in the National Cycling Championship.

A fun filled family event for the tourists, which included games, fun rides, children games and entertainment was organized by Malam jabba Ski Resort in collaboration with Pearl Continental Hotel.

Athletes from Mingora (9), Islamabad (30), Lahore (19) and Canada (1 female) pedaled at the toughest terrain of the valley to promote the area as the best tourist and adventure destination of the world.

In Junior and under junior category, first position was clinched by Zeeshan, whereas Abuzar and Zeeshan Ali came second and third.

In Male category, Danish mand remained first, whereas Muhammad Usman and Hammad Hussain clinched second and third positions in the race.

In female category, Bisma won the first prize, Rosie Gabriel (famous vlogger and Canadian Biker) also participated in the race.

She won 2nd prize.

Winners of all three categories were awarded with cash prizes and certificates.

Chief Guest for the ceremony was Secretary Forest Shahid Khan, who distributed certificates and prize money amongst the players.

He said, "Malam Jabba Ski Resort is an extraordinary venture which is serving not only as a tourist destination but also promoting sports and adventure activities. It is also an economic hub for the area, after the addition of PC Malam Jabba people are more attracted towards this destination".

The other attractions were cultural performance from versatile performing group from Lahore. They showcased all the traditional dances of Chitral, Gilgit, KPK from the province of KPK.

The add on was a melodious performance from a violinist Sofija from Serbia (Europe).

Several food bloggers and lifestyle bloggers attended the event, tried cycling, enjoyed rides at the resort.