On Pakistan Day; PM vows to put country on track of economic recovery

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Mar, 2024) Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif said that being cognizant of the serious challenges confronting Pakistan, the incumbent government was committed to put Pakistan on the path to economic recovery and prosperity with a cogent policy reform framework.

"We are completely cognizant of the serious challenges confronting Pakistan currently including inflation, unemployment, circular debt, fiscal and trade deficit, and above all the growing scourge of terrorism," the prime minister said in his message to the nation on Pakistan Day being observed on Saturday (March 23).

Felicitating Pakistanis at home or abroad, he said that as a nation, the Pakistanis had proved to be resilient in the face of extraordinary circumstances and stood the test of time.

"I can assure you that we stand committed to put Pakistan on the path to economic recovery and prosperity with a cogent policy reform framework. I hope that these measures will bring economic stability and the current wave of high inflation will recede, bringing respite for our citizens," the prime minister remarked.

He said that in the journey on the path of democracy, the people of Pakistan elected their representatives in the general elections held on 8th February and consequently the governments had been formed at the Federal and provincial levels.

Prime Minister Shehbaz urged the countrymen to renew their firm resolve to follow the footsteps of our founding fathers to make Pakistan a trivet of peace, progress and stability.

"Let us not forget that our actions today will define the legacy of our generation and shape the course of history. Let us work for a Pakistan that is not driven apart by differences but is united around shared values," he urged.

The prime minister said that the 23rd March marked a momentous day in the history as on that day in 1940 the Muslims of Sub-Continent passed the historic ‘Lahore Resolution’ and demanded a separate homeland where they could freely live their own way of life according to the principles of islam.

Through a consistent and dedicated political struggle of our founding fathers, the dream of a separate homeland for Muslims of South Asia became a reality and Pakistan appeared on the map of the world on 14th August 1947, he added.

Prime Minister Shehbaz said that the forefathers made untiring efforts and rendered exemplary sacrifices for Pakistan and millions of Muslims left their homes in India and decided to migrate to Pakistan.

The new state had faced unprecedented challenges including creating a social and economic foundation, settlement of refugees, creation of state institutions, and meagre resources.

However, the prime minister said that under the inspiring leadership of Quaid-e-Azam Muhammad Ali Jinnah and with the resilience and dedication of the nation, those daunting challenges faced by the nascent state were addressed and a foundation for an independent democratic state was laid down.

