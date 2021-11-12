On Parliamentarians request, Govt defers NA session: Zartaj Gull

Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Thursday said, government on the request from Parliamentarians had to postpone the national assembly session for consultation on electronic voting machine (EVM).

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Nov, 2021 ) :Minister of State for Climate Change Zartaj Gull Thursday said, government on the request from Parliamentarians had to postpone the national assembly session for consultation on electronic voting machine (EVM).

Talking to a private television channel, she said PTI had presented Bill in the House for approval of the parliamentarians.

The briefing has been given to government's allied parties as well as opposition regarding EVM, she said.

Commenting on Army Public school tragedy, she said the entire nation fought the war on terror and the country sacrificed 80,000 precious lives for eliminating terrorism.

Lauding the role of Armed Forces, intelligence and security agencies for fighting terrorism, she said during the war on terror, the nation faced a great tragedy and unforgettable incident of APS.

The whole nation expressed grief over the most tragic incident, she added.

The NECTA, and security agencies had made unprecedented work for quelling network of terrorists, she said.