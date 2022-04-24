On PM directions cheques distributed to fire affectees families of Dadu District

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2022 ) :On the directives of prime minister, Shehbaz Sharif, the National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) disbursed cheques amongst fire affectees of village Faiz Muhammad Daryani Chandio, Taluka Mehr, District Dadu.

The tragic incident that occurred on Monday night, April 18, a fire erupted due to gusty winds leaving eight people dead, three injured and affecting 75 houses in a village of District Dadu.

In a bid to mitigate the sufferings of affectees and bereaved families, the prime minister announced an immediate package of Rs 10 million PKR for Number of Kins(NOKS) of the deceased as well as the injured and affected families of the unfortunate fire incident, said a news release.

The cheques were distributed by officials of NDMA under arrangements of PDMA Sindh and Dadu District Administration.