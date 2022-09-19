UrduPoint.com

On PM's Direction, MoIB Sets Up Photo Exhibition At UN Secretariat Displaying Flood Havoc: Marriyum

Faizan Hashmi Published September 19, 2022 | 01:10 PM

On PM's direction, MoIB sets up photo exhibition at UN Secretariat displaying flood havoc: Marriyum

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Sep, 2022 ) :Minister for Information and Broadcasting Marriyum Aurangzeb said on Monday that on the direction of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, Ministry of Information and Broadcasting had setup a photo exhibition at the UN Secretariat lobby in New York displaying the destruction wreaked in Pakistan by recent floods, triggered by climate change.

In a tweet, the minister said that the exhibition will remain on display during the UN General Assembly session this week.

The minister also shared on her twitter handle the visuals of the photo exhibition displaying destruction wreaked by floods in Pakistan being installed at the UN Secretariat lobby earlier today.

Related Topics

Assembly Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Prime Minister United Nations Twitter Maryam Aurangzeb New York

Recent Stories

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

Fatima Sana ruled out of ACC Women's T20 Asia Cup

1 hour ago
 PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

PM attends reception hosted by King Charles III

2 hours ago
 PM condoles with HM King Charles III

PM condoles with HM King Charles III

2 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 September 202 ..

4 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today 19th September 2022

4 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 18 September 202 ..

1 day ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.