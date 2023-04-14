UrduPoint.com

On PM's Directions, All Facilities Being Provided To Sikh Pilgrims: Chairman Awqaf Board

Faizan Hashmi Published April 14, 2023 | 06:50 PM

HASSANABDAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Apr, 2023 ) :Chairman Awqaf Board Lahore Habib-ur-Rehman Geelani, on Friday, here said that in the light of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif's directions, all the facilities were being provided to the Sikh pilgrims.

"The gift is from Wagah border (metaphorically used for Lahore)to Nankana Sahib and then to Gurdwara Panja Sahib on the directions of the Government of Pakistan," he said.

Speaking to the Sikh pilgrims who came from India, he said the board started preparations six months prior to their arrival.

"We are going to build a museum and library in Nankana Sahib and this library will have books based on the history of your (Sikh community) ancestors so that the younger generation can learn about the history of their elders," he added.

