Open Menu

On PM’s Directive, Chartered Flight From Lebanon Brings Home 318 Pakistani Nationals Evacuated From Syria

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 03:10 AM

On PM’s directive, chartered flight from Lebanon brings home 318 Pakistani nationals evacuated from Syria

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a chartered plane carrying 318 Pakistani nationals who were evacuated from Syria to Beirut, Lebanon a day earlier, landed here early Friday.

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Dr Ahsan Iqbal and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik received the repatriated nationals at the Islamabad International Airport.

Under the personal supervision of PM Sharif, the comprehensive plan for the safe evacuation of Pakistani citizens was carried out by NDMA in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

In a statement, the prime minister said the safe return of Pakistani nationals from Syria was a top priority of the government.

He appreciated the prompt action taken by MoFA, the Pakistani embassies in Syria and Lebanon, and the NDMA authorities in ensuring the safe return of Pakistani citizens.

He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, whose government provided all possible cooperation and assistance for the return of Pakistanis via Beirut. The Lebanese government also arranged buses for the transfer of passengers.

PM Sharif also directed the authorities concerned to continue taking immediate steps to evacuate more Pakistani citizens from Syria.

Related Topics

Pakistan Shahbaz Sharif Islamabad Prime Minister Syria Ahsan Iqbal Beirut Lebanon All From Government Top Airport

Recent Stories

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasize ..

AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..

3 hours ago
 Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherd ..

Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang

3 hours ago
 Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advo ..

Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator

3 hours ago
 Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanvee ..

Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..

3 hours ago
 Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in K ..

Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir

3 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

3 hours ago
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright fu ..

Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza

4 hours ago
 China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for furthe ..

China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..

4 hours ago
 UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone a ..

UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine

4 hours ago
 3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK

4 hours ago
 Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 str ..

Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Is ..

4 hours ago
 DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign

4 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan