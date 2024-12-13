On PM’s directive, chartered flight from Lebanon brings home 318 Pakistani nationals evacuated from Syria

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a chartered plane carrying 318 Pakistani nationals who were evacuated from Syria to Beirut, Lebanon a day earlier, landed here early Friday.

Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Dr Ahsan Iqbal and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik received the repatriated nationals at the Islamabad International Airport.

Under the personal supervision of PM Sharif, the comprehensive plan for the safe evacuation of Pakistani citizens was carried out by NDMA in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).

In a statement, the prime minister said the safe return of Pakistani nationals from Syria was a top priority of the government.

He appreciated the prompt action taken by MoFA, the Pakistani embassies in Syria and Lebanon, and the NDMA authorities in ensuring the safe return of Pakistani citizens.

He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, whose government provided all possible cooperation and assistance for the return of Pakistanis via Beirut. The Lebanese government also arranged buses for the transfer of passengers.

PM Sharif also directed the authorities concerned to continue taking immediate steps to evacuate more Pakistani citizens from Syria.