- Home
- Pakistan
- On PM’s directive, chartered flight from Lebanon brings home 318 Pakistani nationals evacuated fro ..
On PM’s Directive, Chartered Flight From Lebanon Brings Home 318 Pakistani Nationals Evacuated From Syria
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published December 13, 2024 | 03:10 AM
ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Dec, 2024) On the directions of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif, a chartered plane carrying 318 Pakistani nationals who were evacuated from Syria to Beirut, Lebanon a day earlier, landed here early Friday.
Federal Minister for Planning and Special Initiatives Dr Ahsan Iqbal and Chairman National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA) Lt. Gen. Inam Haider Malik received the repatriated nationals at the Islamabad International Airport.
Under the personal supervision of PM Sharif, the comprehensive plan for the safe evacuation of Pakistani citizens was carried out by NDMA in collaboration with the Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MoFA).
In a statement, the prime minister said the safe return of Pakistani nationals from Syria was a top priority of the government.
He appreciated the prompt action taken by MoFA, the Pakistani embassies in Syria and Lebanon, and the NDMA authorities in ensuring the safe return of Pakistani citizens.
He also expressed gratitude to the Prime Minister of Lebanon, Najib Mikati, whose government provided all possible cooperation and assistance for the return of Pakistanis via Beirut. The Lebanese government also arranged buses for the transfer of passengers.
PM Sharif also directed the authorities concerned to continue taking immediate steps to evacuate more Pakistani citizens from Syria.
Recent Stories
AJK Prime Minister Chaudhry Anwar ul Haq emphasizes Quaid-e-Azam's golden rule f ..
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator
Minister for Industries and Production Rana Tanveer Hussain extends felicitation ..
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza
China-Pakistan Media Corridor important for further development of relationship, ..
UN nuclear watchdog head condemns 'direct' drone attack on agency car in Ukraine
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK
Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Is ..
DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign
More Stories From Pakistan
-
On PM’s directive, chartered flight from Lebanon brings home 318 Pakistani nationals evacuated fro ..2 minutes ago
-
Man held for allegedly attempting to rape shepherded lady in Fatehjang3 hours ago
-
Pakistan earns global recognition for climate advocacy at COP 29: PM Coordinator3 hours ago
-
Fresh snowfall brings relief to upper reaches in Kashmir3 hours ago
-
Awareness of fundamental rights links to bright future: Sameera Raza4 hours ago
-
3 Leopards, Bear caged in IIOJK4 hours ago
-
Syria evacuation: Chartered plane carrying 318 stranded Pakistanis leaves for Islamabad4 hours ago
-
DC Kohat launch anti-polio campaign4 hours ago
-
MRM conference stresses for equal right protection for minorities4 hours ago
-
Barrister Malik urges PTI to show responsibility for talks with government4 hours ago
-
JUI-F chief calls for notification of Madrassah Registration Bill: JUI-F chief4 hours ago
-
Ready to facilitate talks, but decision-making lies with govt: Speaker National Assembly, Sardar Ay ..4 hours ago